All apartments in Hugo
Find more places like 4553 Victor Path Unit 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hugo, MN
/
4553 Victor Path Unit 5
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:33 AM

4553 Victor Path Unit 5

4553 Victor Path · (651) 491-8005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hugo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4553 Victor Path, Hugo, MN 55038

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1682 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2BR/2BA Hugo town home located in a quiet community. Spacious, sunny open floor plan main level with hardwood floors, bright and beautiful kitchen with all the amenities including center island for additional space and dining area. Large carpeted Loft living area perfect for a family room or office. Wonderful complex with pool and walking paths. Easy access to shopping and more! 1 small pet OK.
Tenant pays Gas/Electric. Owner pays: water, trash, association dues. Contact Garnet Real Estate Services today to schedule a showing at 651-491-8005.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4553 Victor Path Unit 5 have any available units?
4553 Victor Path Unit 5 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4553 Victor Path Unit 5 have?
Some of 4553 Victor Path Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4553 Victor Path Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
4553 Victor Path Unit 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4553 Victor Path Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4553 Victor Path Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 4553 Victor Path Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 4553 Victor Path Unit 5 does offer parking.
Does 4553 Victor Path Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4553 Victor Path Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4553 Victor Path Unit 5 have a pool?
Yes, 4553 Victor Path Unit 5 has a pool.
Does 4553 Victor Path Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 4553 Victor Path Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4553 Victor Path Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4553 Victor Path Unit 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4553 Victor Path Unit 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4553 Victor Path Unit 5 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4553 Victor Path Unit 5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hugo 2 BedroomsHugo 3 Bedrooms
Hugo Apartments with BalconyHugo Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hugo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNNew Richmond, WISomerset, WIForest Lake, MNSouth St. Paul, MNSt. Croix Falls, WICottage Grove, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity