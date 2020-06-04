4553 Victor Path Unit 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful 2BR/2BA Hugo town home located in a quiet community. Spacious, sunny open floor plan main level with hardwood floors, bright and beautiful kitchen with all the amenities including center island for additional space and dining area. Large carpeted Loft living area perfect for a family room or office. Wonderful complex with pool and walking paths. Easy access to shopping and more! 1 small pet OK.

Tenant pays Gas/Electric. Owner pays: water, trash, association dues. Contact Garnet Real Estate Services today to schedule a showing at 651-491-8005.