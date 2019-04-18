All apartments in Hugo
15556 Empress Ave N
Last updated April 18 2019 at 1:54 PM

15556 Empress Ave N

15556 Empress Way N · No Longer Available
Location

15556 Empress Way N, Hugo, MN 55038

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5fead45037 ----
Stunning spacious town home with 2 bed & 2.5 baths in Hugo!

This gorgeous townhouse has stunning stainless steel appliances, 42 inch maple cabinets in the kitchen with dual rows of recess lighting, a marble fireplace, an upgraded brushed nickel lighting package and a maintenance free shower with that must have soaking tub! For your convenience, both the laundry and bedrooms are on the second floor! This home features 2 large bedrooms with walk in closets and 2.5 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. Plus, a great loft space for additional living space or a quiet home office. All this for $1450 per month. Garage is #14.

Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply
No late payments within the past 5 years
Max occupancy limit of 3
Min. credit score=680
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or previous evictions
Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month
Electronic payment required
Renters insurance is required. Proof of insurance must be provided at lease signing.
Utilities paid by owner= Water/sewer/trash/assoc dues/snow/lawn care
Utilities paid by tenant=Elec/electric and any optional utility
No pets allowed

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/5fead45037

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15556 Empress Ave N have any available units?
15556 Empress Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hugo, MN.
What amenities does 15556 Empress Ave N have?
Some of 15556 Empress Ave N's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15556 Empress Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
15556 Empress Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15556 Empress Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 15556 Empress Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hugo.
Does 15556 Empress Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 15556 Empress Ave N offers parking.
Does 15556 Empress Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15556 Empress Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15556 Empress Ave N have a pool?
No, 15556 Empress Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 15556 Empress Ave N have accessible units?
No, 15556 Empress Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 15556 Empress Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 15556 Empress Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15556 Empress Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 15556 Empress Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
