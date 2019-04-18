15556 Empress Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5fead45037 ----

Stunning spacious town home with 2 bed & 2.5 baths in Hugo!



This gorgeous townhouse has stunning stainless steel appliances, 42 inch maple cabinets in the kitchen with dual rows of recess lighting, a marble fireplace, an upgraded brushed nickel lighting package and a maintenance free shower with that must have soaking tub! For your convenience, both the laundry and bedrooms are on the second floor! This home features 2 large bedrooms with walk in closets and 2.5 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. Plus, a great loft space for additional living space or a quiet home office. All this for $1450 per month. Garage is #14.



Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply

No late payments within the past 5 years

Max occupancy limit of 3

Min. credit score=680

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or previous evictions

Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Rent is due on the 1st of the month

Electronic payment required

Renters insurance is required. Proof of insurance must be provided at lease signing.

Utilities paid by owner= Water/sewer/trash/assoc dues/snow/lawn care

Utilities paid by tenant=Elec/electric and any optional utility

No pets allowed



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/5fead45037