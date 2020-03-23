15435 Foster Drive North

Amenities

Townhouse in Hugo available now. Split entry with an open floor plan on the main level. The main level has high ceilings and features the living room, dining room and kitchen. The dining room has a walkout to the back balcony. Kitchen has all appliances including a microwave and dishwasher.

There are two bedrooms upstairs including the master. Master bedroom is large with a walk-in closet. The full bathroom with separate tub and shower connects to the hallway and the master. There's also a second bedroom and laundry room on this floor.

The lower level of the townhouse has a family room with a gas fireplace and a walkout to the back patio. There's also a third bedroom and 3/4 bathroom. The carpet is brand new throughout!

This townhouse also has central a/c and an attached two car garage. This residents of this townhouse have access to the community playground, pools and workout room.



Sorry no pets allowed

Rent includes water/sewer, trash and association dues

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+, criminal and rental history

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

