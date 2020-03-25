15107 Fanning Drive N

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator parking pool garage

Don't miss this fantastic listing by Renter's Warehouse. This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom corner unit townhouse is located within just minutes of both US Highway 61 and I35. The master suite features its own bathroom with double sink and a custom designed walk in closet. Amenities include main level laundry, fireplace, walk out balcony, walk in closets, central air, and 2 car garage. New carpet and appliances being put in! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash, HOA includes snow removal and lawn care. This property is not set up for section 8. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent amount, minimum credit score of 600 and tenant should have a good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult. Upon approval, 1st month rent + $150 admin fee is due. Tenant must obtain renters insurance.