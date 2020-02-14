14923 Generation Avenue

Amenities

Now showing, this two-level townhome is in excellent condition and available early April in a convenient and family-friendly Hugo neighborhood! This unit features a spacious layout with two full baths (1 main level, 1 basement), updated kitchen, private master suite, walkout lower level, a balcony deck and back patio great for entertaining friends and family. The 1,900 square-foot unit is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes, including easy access to 35E, and resides in the White Bear Lake Area School District. Amenities include in-unit washer and dryer, central air conditioning, an attached garage, dishwasher, microwave and more! Security Deposit: $1,435. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Trash removal, snow removal and lawn care included in rent. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!