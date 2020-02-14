All apartments in Hugo
Find more places like 14923 Generation Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hugo, MN
/
14923 Generation Avenue
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:58 PM

14923 Generation Avenue

14923 Generation Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hugo
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14923 Generation Ave N, Hugo, MN 55038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Now showing, this two-level townhome is in excellent condition and available early April in a convenient and family-friendly Hugo neighborhood! This unit features a spacious layout with two full baths (1 main level, 1 basement), updated kitchen, private master suite, walkout lower level, a balcony deck and back patio great for entertaining friends and family. The 1,900 square-foot unit is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes, including easy access to 35E, and resides in the White Bear Lake Area School District. Amenities include in-unit washer and dryer, central air conditioning, an attached garage, dishwasher, microwave and more! Security Deposit: $1,435. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Trash removal, snow removal and lawn care included in rent. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14923 Generation Avenue have any available units?
14923 Generation Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hugo, MN.
What amenities does 14923 Generation Avenue have?
Some of 14923 Generation Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14923 Generation Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14923 Generation Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14923 Generation Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14923 Generation Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hugo.
Does 14923 Generation Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14923 Generation Avenue offers parking.
Does 14923 Generation Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14923 Generation Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14923 Generation Avenue have a pool?
No, 14923 Generation Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14923 Generation Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14923 Generation Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14923 Generation Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14923 Generation Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14923 Generation Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14923 Generation Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hugo 2 Bedroom ApartmentsHugo 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Hugo 3 Bedroom ApartmentsHugo Apartments with Garages
Hugo Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MN
Somerset, WIStillwater, MNNew Richmond, WISouth St. Paul, MNMound, MNZimmerman, MNSt. Croix Falls, WIForest Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities