17331 Zumbrota St NE

17331 Zumbrota Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

17331 Zumbrota Street Northeast, Ham Lake, MN 55304

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available July 1st.

Beautiful Executive modified 2 story home with lots of character on large lot and cul de sac. Home is located close to Hwy 65.

Main floor has large living room with floor to ceiling windows looking out to the front porch. Formal dining room with slate floor, kitchen has large center island with seating, stainless appliances, den with fireplace, half bath, mud room / laundry room. Large outdoor deck off of formal dining room.

Second floor has large master suite with walk-in closet, large master bath with double vanity, large walk-in shower and whirlpool tub. Second and third bedrooms, full bathroom.

Lower level has large family room, fourth bedroom and storage area.

Huge yard, 1.2 acres with stamped concrete patio beneath the deck, 3 car garage, high efficiency furnace/ac.

Requirements: Income 3 x monthly rent, no eviction, no criminal, good rental history, no smoking, maximum 5 occupants.

Pet Policy = Additional deposit of $600 for dogs, $300 for cats (refundable) and $25 per month pet rent per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

