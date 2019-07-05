17331 Zumbrota St NE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available July 1st.



Beautiful Executive modified 2 story home with lots of character on large lot and cul de sac. Home is located close to Hwy 65.



Main floor has large living room with floor to ceiling windows looking out to the front porch. Formal dining room with slate floor, kitchen has large center island with seating, stainless appliances, den with fireplace, half bath, mud room / laundry room. Large outdoor deck off of formal dining room.



Second floor has large master suite with walk-in closet, large master bath with double vanity, large walk-in shower and whirlpool tub. Second and third bedrooms, full bathroom.



Lower level has large family room, fourth bedroom and storage area.



Huge yard, 1.2 acres with stamped concrete patio beneath the deck, 3 car garage, high efficiency furnace/ac.



Requirements: Income 3 x monthly rent, no eviction, no criminal, good rental history, no smoking, maximum 5 occupants.



Pet Policy = Additional deposit of $600 for dogs, $300 for cats (refundable) and $25 per month pet rent per pet.