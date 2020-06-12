/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:12 PM
227 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Golden Valley, MN
9 Units Available
Mallard Creek
8350 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1017 sqft
Conveniently located near I-394 and Brookview Golf Course. Recently renovated units include laundry, carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Community features pool, 24-hour gym, upscale clubhouse and garage for snowy winters.
62 Units Available
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1083 sqft
One-of-a-kind lazy river pool, Swedish sauna, and indoor rock climbing wall highlight the amenities for active residents. Only five minutes to downtown Minneapolis and all it has to offer.
11 Units Available
West End Trails
1500 Douglas Drive North, Golden Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
780 sqft
Conveniently located in Golden Valley with easy access to Highways 55 and 100, West End Trails offers nearby shopping, dining, recreation opportunities and an easy commute to work. Come and live in this great community in Golden Valley.
2 Units Available
Valley View Apartments
6537 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
The Valley View Apartments offer unique one and two bedroom apartments in Golden Valley, MN.
35 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
3 Units Available
Valley Village Apartments
600 N Lilac Dr, Golden Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
780 sqft
Minutes from downtown Minneapolis and Theodore Wirth Park for recreation. Upscale amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposals and extra storage. Pet-friendly community offers a community garden, covered parking and on-site laundry.
25 Units Available
Hello Apartments
9201 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1157 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hello Apartments in Golden Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Golden Valley
24 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
17 Units Available
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1031 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
8 Units Available
Hillsboro Court
2701 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
980 sqft
Dogs, Cats and their human companions love living at Hillsboro Court because the homes are clean and inviting, the staff is welcoming and professional and the location is convenient.
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro
3501 Hillsboro Avenue North, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Town-home Available - Spacious 2 bedroom townhome in desirable and convenient New Hope Location. (RLNE3878483)
10 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1105 sqft
Upscale, smoke-free living. Spacious floor plans, professionally decorated interiors, fabulous club room, state-of-the-art fitness center, underground heated parking and furnished guest suites. Near transit and close to downtown Minneapolis.
18 Units Available
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1094 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
18 Units Available
Crystal Village
3016 Sumter Ave N, Crystal, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
902 sqft
Come home to quality, clean and comfortable living when you choose Crystal Village Apartments for your new apartment home! Recently remodeled one and two bedroom apartments available in a quiet, sprawling community with mature trees, ample green
16 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
900 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
11 Units Available
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1269 sqft
Upscale living meets easy urban access and the beauty of nature. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and carpet. Pet-friendly community offers pool, clubhouse and conference room. Close to city shopping and dining.
11 Units Available
Burgundy Apartments
2911 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
Burgundy Apartments offers one of the best apartment values in the Twin Cities area with unique spacious one & two bedroom floor plans with plenty of closet and storage space. All units have renovated kitchens, some with patios or balconies.
43 Units Available
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
1 Unit Available
519 Russell Ave N 1
519 Russell Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom duplex near downtown . - Property Id: 285906 Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment with stained glass, built in wood buffet and bookcases, wood floors on 3 lot parcel 1/2 block from Wirth Park on quiet street.
1 Unit Available
1934 Oliver Ave N
1934 North Oliver Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath turnkey duplex comes with refurbished floors, updated bathroom and new windows. The remodeled kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and new cabinets.
1 Unit Available
7225 Valley Pl Apt 3
7225 Valley Place, Crystal, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is in great shape. The building and unit are meticulously cared for. Large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, updated appliances and carpet, private one car garage...
1 Unit Available
2563 Alabama Avenue S
2563 Alabama Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1152 sqft
Available August 1st! One level living with no stairs inside or outside in Saint Louis Park.
1 Unit Available
7225 Valley Plaza
7225 Valley Pl, Crystal, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is in great shape. The building and unit are meticulously cared for. Large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, updated appliances and carpet, private one car garage...
1 Unit Available
2570 Alabama Avenue S
2570 Alabama Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1152 sqft
Two bedroom end unit in a convenient location. Private 2 car garage that has plenty of space for storage and just steps away from unit. Easy access to highway 100 and just minutes from shops and restaurants.
