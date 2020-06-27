30 62 1/2 Way NE

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

This single family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Large 1 car attached garage, huge yard, pet friendly! It features newly updated kitchen, bathroom, appliances, paint, flooring, etc.



Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.



We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.