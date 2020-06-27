All apartments in Fridley
Find more places like 30 62 1/2 Way NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fridley, MN
/
30 62 1/2 Way NE
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:44 AM

30 62 1/2 Way NE

30 62 1/2 Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fridley
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

30 62 1/2 Way Northeast, Fridley, MN 55432
Ashton

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This single family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Large 1 car attached garage, huge yard, pet friendly! It features newly updated kitchen, bathroom, appliances, paint, flooring, etc.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 62 1/2 Way NE have any available units?
30 62 1/2 Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
Is 30 62 1/2 Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
30 62 1/2 Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 62 1/2 Way NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 62 1/2 Way NE is pet friendly.
Does 30 62 1/2 Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 30 62 1/2 Way NE offers parking.
Does 30 62 1/2 Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 62 1/2 Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 62 1/2 Way NE have a pool?
No, 30 62 1/2 Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 30 62 1/2 Way NE have accessible units?
No, 30 62 1/2 Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 30 62 1/2 Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 62 1/2 Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 62 1/2 Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 62 1/2 Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Park Apartments
650 Osborne Road #207
Fridley, MN 55432
Northtown Village
7899 University Ave NE
Fridley, MN 55432
Highland Park
630 Osborne Road Northeast
Fridley, MN 55432

Similar Pages

Fridley 1 BedroomsFridley 2 Bedrooms
Fridley Cheap PlacesFridley Dog Friendly Apartments
Fridley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN
Savage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University