20950 Flagstaff Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 06/01/19 5BD New Farmington Home for Rent - Property Id: 100305



Text 'FARMINGTON' to (763) 445-9131 for the latest list of homes



This 5 BR, 3 BA modern & efficient floor plan w/2386 finished sq ft is dressed w/Quartz counter tops/custom cabinets & tile back splash, 20 year warranty carpet, SS appl, energy star rated windows, passive radon mitigation system, spacious master suite w/double vanity. Vaulted upper level dining/great room.



Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!



Text or call for more info or a showing on any of our listings today : (763) 445-9131



We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.



Qualifications :



550 credit score - Short Sales OK

3 times rent in combined income (between all adults) - Bankruptcy OK

No Violent felonies - Foreclosures OK

No evictions



*Home of your choice will be purchased and rented back to you

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100305

Property Id 100305



(RLNE4706822)