20950 Flagstaff Ave

Amenities
Available 06/01/19 5BD New Farmington Home for Rent - Property Id: 100305
This 5 BR, 3 BA modern & efficient floor plan w/2386 finished sq ft is dressed w/Quartz counter tops/custom cabinets & tile back splash, 20 year warranty carpet, SS appl, energy star rated windows, passive radon mitigation system, spacious master suite w/double vanity. Vaulted upper level dining/great room.
Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!
Qualifications :
550 credit score - Short Sales OK
3 times rent in combined income (between all adults) - Bankruptcy OK
No Violent felonies - Foreclosures OK
No evictions
*Home of your choice will be purchased and rented back to you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100305
Property Id 100305
(RLNE4706822)