20950 Flagstaff Ave
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

20950 Flagstaff Ave

20950 Flagstaff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20950 Flagstaff Avenue, Farmington, MN 55024

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 5BD New Farmington Home for Rent - Property Id: 100305

Text 'FARMINGTON' to (763) 445-9131 for the latest list of homes

This 5 BR, 3 BA modern & efficient floor plan w/2386 finished sq ft is dressed w/Quartz counter tops/custom cabinets & tile back splash, 20 year warranty carpet, SS appl, energy star rated windows, passive radon mitigation system, spacious master suite w/double vanity. Vaulted upper level dining/great room.

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

Text or call for more info or a showing on any of our listings today : (763) 445-9131

We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.

Qualifications :

550 credit score - Short Sales OK
3 times rent in combined income (between all adults) - Bankruptcy OK
No Violent felonies - Foreclosures OK
No evictions

*Home of your choice will be purchased and rented back to you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100305
Property Id 100305

(RLNE4706822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20950 Flagstaff Ave have any available units?
20950 Flagstaff Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
What amenities does 20950 Flagstaff Ave have?
Some of 20950 Flagstaff Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20950 Flagstaff Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20950 Flagstaff Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20950 Flagstaff Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 20950 Flagstaff Ave is pet friendly.
Does 20950 Flagstaff Ave offer parking?
No, 20950 Flagstaff Ave does not offer parking.
Does 20950 Flagstaff Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20950 Flagstaff Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20950 Flagstaff Ave have a pool?
No, 20950 Flagstaff Ave does not have a pool.
Does 20950 Flagstaff Ave have accessible units?
No, 20950 Flagstaff Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20950 Flagstaff Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20950 Flagstaff Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 20950 Flagstaff Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 20950 Flagstaff Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
