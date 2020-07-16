101 Apartments for rent in Falcon Heights, MN with gyms

Apartment List
1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Falcon Heights
1750 Larpenteur Avenue W
1750 Larpenteur Avenue West, Falcon Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
571 sqft
Brand new luxury studio apartment located on Larpentur Ave. near Snelling Ave. Quality finishing with walk-in shower, in-unit washer and dryer, plus a balcony.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Falcon Heights
1757 Maple Court
1757 Maple Court, Falcon Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1450 sqft
**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** Email acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for details. Available as soon as August 1st, as late as September 1st.
Results within 1 mile of Falcon Heights
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
16 Units Available
Energy Park
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
898 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
13 Units Available
Falcon Heights
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
945 sqft
Como Park Apartments is conveniently located near Como Park, the Zoo, Conservatory and Como Lake. Walk along miles of trails or hop in your car for a short drive to shopping malls, restaurants, several universities and both downtown St.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
7 Units Available
Hamline
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct, Roseville, MN
Studio
$1,040
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,069
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
810 sqft
Looking for a location that is close to malls, schools and commercial buildings? Rose Vista fits the bill. Their spacious 1- and 2-bedroom units come with storage, air conditioning, an outdoor pool, tanning suite and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Energy Park
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1056 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
913 sqft
We are in a perfect location, just across the street from Como Park in a quaint St Paul neighborhood. Excellent location for Hamline and University of MN, St Paul Campus students. Better Apartments. Better Service. Better Life.
Results within 5 miles of Falcon Heights
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
23 Units Available
Wabbasso Lake
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,108
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1017 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
$
81 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,395
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
929 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gibson in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:14 AM
$
90 Units Available
Downtown East
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ox-Op in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:05 AM
18 Units Available
Elliot Park
East Village
1401 11th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,200
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
913 sqft
The East Village apartments are located in downtown Minneapolis, with a thriving lifestyle and access to major restaurants, theaters and shopping. The units have large kitchens, laundries, patios, balconies, dishwashers, and more.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
36 Units Available
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,006
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,758
1280 sqft
Located in Downtown East with miles of Skyway in every direction, Sora offers an elevated, unpretentious and pet-friendly Minneapolis apartment lifestyle that lets you connect with the city on your terms.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 08:54 PM
$
24 Units Available
West Seventh
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,245
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1091 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 08:45 PM
17 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,395
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,573
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1244 sqft
Located in the heart of the Minneapolis River District within walking distance of unique clubs and restaurants, including the Herbivorous Butcher and Red Stag Supperclub.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
5 Units Available
Sheridan
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
4 Units Available
North of Maryland
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
44 Units Available
Downtown West
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,190
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,566
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
88 Units Available
Energy Park
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,135
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN.The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
39 Units Available
St. Anthony
Platform Apartments
747 Hampden Avenue W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,007
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,296
685 sqft
Arriving November 2020! Find the perfect harmony between the essence of nature and the convenience of urban living. A thoughtful mix of modern and refined design that provides everything you need to connect with your well-being and community.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
41 Units Available
University
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,269
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,548
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1038 sqft
This upscale and urban oasis in Prospect Park takes convenience to a new level with walking distance to the University of Minnesota campus and Stadium Village out your front door.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:07 AM
29 Units Available
Downtown West
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,257
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,396
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,256
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
13 Units Available
Sheridan
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,432
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1099 sqft
The Grain Belt buildings are historical. Features an outdoor plaza based on historic structures, a block-long promenade, and views of the city. In-unit laundry, patios and balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
23 Units Available
Warehouse District
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,555
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1185 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
62 Units Available
Downtown West
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
720 sqft
With stunning river views and conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis' Gateway district, Rivergate Apartments offers one and two bedroom units for the on-the-go professional looking for a comfortable place to come home to.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Falcon Heights, MN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Falcon Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

