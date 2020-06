Amenities

Your chance to rent a solid Edina rambler on a beautiful .29-acre lot! The sunlit main floor features: 3 spacious bedrooms, a private master half bath, hardwood floors, & vaulted ceiling with charming wood-burning fireplace! Plus, freshly painted throughout, new carpeting in lower level, & new gorgeous ceramic tile in kitchen. Nice yard w/ privacy fence & short walk to Cornelia Elementary. Yes, this home is very clean and in Move-In condition as is!