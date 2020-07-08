4912 Payton Court

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated fireplace game room media room

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage media room

Upgrades, stained glass lighting panels in kitchen, new insulated windows (very quiet interior), Spacious living room with fireplace, formal dining, eat in kitchen, large pantry, office, half bath, large sunroom, & laundry room on main level. Upstairs Master suite & 3 junior bedrooms with vault ceilings + 1 bath with tub and 2 baths showers. Skylights in bathrooms. LL family room, theater rm, game room, mini kitchen and in-law suite (shower)! Bedrooms Upper (16x13) (15x14) (14x11) (14x10) Office (12X11) Laundry & Mud Room ((13 X 12) Bedroom Lower (12x11) Heat Natural Gas (spray foam insulation in walls) humidifier. Beautiful landscaping, apple tree in front yard with lawnmower in garage. Application fee $55.00 per adult (18+ yrs.) one time $150. admin fee plus $7.00 monthly fee in addition to rent. Income at least 3 X 1 months rent. Call Dennis at 612-964-3876. Video of property: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HEMB26jYn88