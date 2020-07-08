All apartments in Edina
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:42 PM

4912 Payton Court

4912 Payton Court · No Longer Available
Location

4912 Payton Court, Edina, MN 55435
Lake Cornelia

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Upgrades, stained glass lighting panels in kitchen, new insulated windows (very quiet interior), Spacious living room with fireplace, formal dining, eat in kitchen, large pantry, office, half bath, large sunroom, & laundry room on main level. Upstairs Master suite & 3 junior bedrooms with vault ceilings + 1 bath with tub and 2 baths showers. Skylights in bathrooms. LL family room, theater rm, game room, mini kitchen and in-law suite (shower)! Bedrooms Upper (16x13) (15x14) (14x11) (14x10) Office (12X11) Laundry & Mud Room ((13 X 12) Bedroom Lower (12x11) Heat Natural Gas (spray foam insulation in walls) humidifier. Beautiful landscaping, apple tree in front yard with lawnmower in garage. Application fee $55.00 per adult (18+ yrs.) one time $150. admin fee plus $7.00 monthly fee in addition to rent. Income at least 3 X 1 months rent. Call Dennis at 612-964-3876. Video of property: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HEMB26jYn88

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 Payton Court have any available units?
4912 Payton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 4912 Payton Court have?
Some of 4912 Payton Court's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4912 Payton Court currently offering any rent specials?
4912 Payton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 Payton Court pet-friendly?
No, 4912 Payton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 4912 Payton Court offer parking?
Yes, 4912 Payton Court offers parking.
Does 4912 Payton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4912 Payton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 Payton Court have a pool?
No, 4912 Payton Court does not have a pool.
Does 4912 Payton Court have accessible units?
No, 4912 Payton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 Payton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4912 Payton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4912 Payton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4912 Payton Court does not have units with air conditioning.

