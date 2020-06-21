Amenities

4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 Available 07/01/20 Large 1-Bedroom Condo for Rent (Avail 7/1/20) - Beautiful south-facing, one-bedroom condo available at The Heatherton in Edina. Conveniently located one block west of France Ave on Parklawn. Within walking distance to Southdale Mall, Whole Foods, the Galleria, restaurants, and other shopping as well as many amenities.



This unit has new flooring throughout, freshly painted and has many other updates. Galley kitchen allows for ample living and dining rooms. Generous size balcony overlooking front courtyard.



Underground heated garage (one parking stall included), outdoor pool, exercise and party rooms, and on-site laundry facilities make The Heatherton one of the most sought after buildings in Edina at an affordable price.



Qualifications:

- Minimum credit score of 700

- Documented income of at least 3 times rent = $3,450/month minimum income

- Maximum occupancy = 2

- Section 8 not accepted



No Pets Allowed



