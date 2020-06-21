All apartments in Edina
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215

4100 Parklawn Avenue · (320) 761-0911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4100 Parklawn Avenue, Edina, MN 55435
Parklawn

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 Available 07/01/20 Large 1-Bedroom Condo for Rent (Avail 7/1/20) - Beautiful south-facing, one-bedroom condo available at The Heatherton in Edina. Conveniently located one block west of France Ave on Parklawn. Within walking distance to Southdale Mall, Whole Foods, the Galleria, restaurants, and other shopping as well as many amenities.

This unit has new flooring throughout, freshly painted and has many other updates. Galley kitchen allows for ample living and dining rooms. Generous size balcony overlooking front courtyard.

Underground heated garage (one parking stall included), outdoor pool, exercise and party rooms, and on-site laundry facilities make The Heatherton one of the most sought after buildings in Edina at an affordable price.

Qualifications:
- Minimum credit score of 700
- Documented income of at least 3 times rent = $3,450/month minimum income
- Maximum occupancy = 2
- Section 8 not accepted

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4768466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 have any available units?
4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 have?
Some of 4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 offer parking?
Yes, 4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 does offer parking.
Does 4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 have a pool?
Yes, 4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 has a pool.
Does 4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 have accessible units?
No, 4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 does not have units with air conditioning.
