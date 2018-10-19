All apartments in Edina
Last updated May 12 2019 at 5:54 AM

301 Griffit Street

301 Griffit Street · No Longer Available
Location

301 Griffit Street, Edina, MN 55343
Presidents

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom split level for rent in Edina!! Beautifully renovated with refinished wood floors, updated kitchen with granite and stainless, and updated baths. Additional features include 2 fireplaces, mud room, and a work shop with built in tool bench. Attached 2 car garage. Located within sight of the Blake School campus and a few blocks to Cargill, Supervalu, and Interlachen Country Club! Convenient access to highways, shopping, trails, and a short drive to Downtown Minneapolis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Griffit Street have any available units?
301 Griffit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 301 Griffit Street have?
Some of 301 Griffit Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Griffit Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 Griffit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Griffit Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 Griffit Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 301 Griffit Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 Griffit Street offers parking.
Does 301 Griffit Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Griffit Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Griffit Street have a pool?
No, 301 Griffit Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 Griffit Street have accessible units?
No, 301 Griffit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Griffit Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Griffit Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Griffit Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Griffit Street does not have units with air conditioning.
