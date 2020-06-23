9437 Marshall Road

Amenities

Available Now! Well maintained end unit townhouse features an open layout and airy, 2-story vaulted ceiling, eat-in kitchen with ample countertop and cabinet space, charming gas fireplace, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub, upper-level loft, dining area walks out to the patio and side yard, newer stainless steel fridge, and dishwasher. 2 car garage. No pets, please. App fee $55 per adult. Tenants are responsible for electric, and gas. Water, sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included! This property is not approved for section 8 (Rent: $1595 + $7 P&R fee) (Security deposit: $1595.00) (One time $150 admin fee required at the time of lease approval)