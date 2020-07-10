All apartments in Eden Prairie
8370 Annapolis Way

8370 Annapolis Way · No Longer Available
Location

8370 Annapolis Way, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This spacious town home has just been updated with a brand new kitchen! Beautiful granite countertops, tile floors and new stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is open to the living room which makes it nice for entertaining. Sliding doors lead out to a nice sunny, west facing patio with newer privacy fence. Half bathroom on the main floor off of the kitchen. Two bedrooms, office, loft area, walk through full bathroom and laundry room complete the upper level. Two car attached garage. Conveniently located by EP Mall, lots of restaurants and great access to the freeways. Eden Prairie school district.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent amount. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Water, sewer, trash lawn and snow care are all covered by HOA. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.

For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6swV07smW8

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Spacious Town Home Near Shopping & Restaurants!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8370 Annapolis Way have any available units?
8370 Annapolis Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 8370 Annapolis Way have?
Some of 8370 Annapolis Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8370 Annapolis Way currently offering any rent specials?
8370 Annapolis Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8370 Annapolis Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8370 Annapolis Way is pet friendly.
Does 8370 Annapolis Way offer parking?
Yes, 8370 Annapolis Way offers parking.
Does 8370 Annapolis Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8370 Annapolis Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8370 Annapolis Way have a pool?
No, 8370 Annapolis Way does not have a pool.
Does 8370 Annapolis Way have accessible units?
No, 8370 Annapolis Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8370 Annapolis Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8370 Annapolis Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
