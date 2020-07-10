8370 Annapolis Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

This spacious town home has just been updated with a brand new kitchen! Beautiful granite countertops, tile floors and new stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is open to the living room which makes it nice for entertaining. Sliding doors lead out to a nice sunny, west facing patio with newer privacy fence. Half bathroom on the main floor off of the kitchen. Two bedrooms, office, loft area, walk through full bathroom and laundry room complete the upper level. Two car attached garage. Conveniently located by EP Mall, lots of restaurants and great access to the freeways. Eden Prairie school district.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent amount. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Water, sewer, trash lawn and snow care are all covered by HOA. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.



For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6swV07smW8



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Spacious Town Home Near Shopping & Restaurants!