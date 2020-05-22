All apartments in Eden Prairie
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
17979 Cobblestone Way
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM

17979 Cobblestone Way

17979 Cobblestone Way · No Longer Available
Location

17979 Cobblestone Way, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Available NOW!

You will love this beautifully maintained two-bedroom, two-bath end unit townhome in Eden Prairie!

Conveniently located near Hwy 212, Miller Park, biking/hiking trails, shopping, dining, and entertainment!

This home features updated light fixtures, a living room fireplace and a private patio for summer grilling!

The upper level has a spacious loft, the master suite has a walk-through full bathroom and large walk-in closet. The second upper-level bedroom is also very spacious.

The main floor has nine-foot ceilings, with vaulted ceilings in the living room. The kitchen has ceramic tile floors, granite countertops, and a pantry. There is also a half bath on the main level and laundry room.

Bring your pets! Pet policy: One dog with a maximum weight of 50 pounds, or two small dogs with a combined weight of 30 pounds, or two cats, or one small dog and one cat. Pet deposit $250 per pet, $25 pet rent per pet.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Available NOW
Two-car garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history/references
The application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to watch a video tour and to apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17979 Cobblestone Way have any available units?
17979 Cobblestone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 17979 Cobblestone Way have?
Some of 17979 Cobblestone Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17979 Cobblestone Way currently offering any rent specials?
17979 Cobblestone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17979 Cobblestone Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 17979 Cobblestone Way is pet friendly.
Does 17979 Cobblestone Way offer parking?
Yes, 17979 Cobblestone Way offers parking.
Does 17979 Cobblestone Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17979 Cobblestone Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17979 Cobblestone Way have a pool?
No, 17979 Cobblestone Way does not have a pool.
Does 17979 Cobblestone Way have accessible units?
No, 17979 Cobblestone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17979 Cobblestone Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17979 Cobblestone Way has units with dishwashers.

