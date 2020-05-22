17979 Cobblestone Way

Amenities
Available NOW!
You will love this beautifully maintained two-bedroom, two-bath end unit townhome in Eden Prairie!
Conveniently located near Hwy 212, Miller Park, biking/hiking trails, shopping, dining, and entertainment!
This home features updated light fixtures, a living room fireplace and a private patio for summer grilling!
The upper level has a spacious loft, the master suite has a walk-through full bathroom and large walk-in closet. The second upper-level bedroom is also very spacious.
The main floor has nine-foot ceilings, with vaulted ceilings in the living room. The kitchen has ceramic tile floors, granite countertops, and a pantry. There is also a half bath on the main level and laundry room.
Bring your pets! Pet policy: One dog with a maximum weight of 50 pounds, or two small dogs with a combined weight of 30 pounds, or two cats, or one small dog and one cat. Pet deposit $250 per pet, $25 pet rent per pet.
Rental Requirements:
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Available NOW
Two-car garage
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history/references
The application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to watch a video tour and to apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing.