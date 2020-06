Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

This End Unit 2 Bedroom Townhome has 1-1/2 Baths, Gas Fireplace, Eating Bar, High Ceiling, 2 Bedrooms Up, Loft w/Skylight, Walk-thru Bath, Patio, and 2 Car Garage. Private location near trails, parks, and Mitchell Lake. Easy on Hwy 212 and just minutes away from Southwest Station. Water, sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal are included in rent. One small pet considered with pet deposit. Another listing from Pete Shrader and Renters Warehouse.