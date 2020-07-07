15608 Prospect Road

Amenities

Three level town home in Summit Oaks of Eden Prairie! This town home welcomes you into a bright and spacious main level living space. A private family and living room is separated by a gas burning fireplace. A good sized kitchen offers all black appliances and access to the private balcony. A half bathroom completes this level! The upper level of this home offers three spacious bedrooms including a spacious master suite with private bathroom. A second full bathroom can be found on this level for the guest bedrooms. Located close to parks and walking paths and just minutes from HWY 212! Available: July 10, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. - $500 pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care, Trash and Snow Removal. Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Other Utilities. Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $50/Month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)