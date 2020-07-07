All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:51 PM

15608 Prospect Road

15608 Prospect Road · No Longer Available
Location

15608 Prospect Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b89615f0e3 ---- Three level town home in Summit Oaks of Eden Prairie! This town home welcomes you into a bright and spacious main level living space. A private family and living room is separated by a gas burning fireplace. A good sized kitchen offers all black appliances and access to the private balcony. A half bathroom completes this level! The upper level of this home offers three spacious bedrooms including a spacious master suite with private bathroom. A second full bathroom can be found on this level for the guest bedrooms. Located close to parks and walking paths and just minutes from HWY 212! Available: July 10, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. - $500 pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care, Trash and Snow Removal. Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Other Utilities. Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $50/Month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15608 Prospect Road have any available units?
15608 Prospect Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15608 Prospect Road have?
Some of 15608 Prospect Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15608 Prospect Road currently offering any rent specials?
15608 Prospect Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15608 Prospect Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 15608 Prospect Road is pet friendly.
Does 15608 Prospect Road offer parking?
Yes, 15608 Prospect Road offers parking.
Does 15608 Prospect Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15608 Prospect Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15608 Prospect Road have a pool?
No, 15608 Prospect Road does not have a pool.
Does 15608 Prospect Road have accessible units?
No, 15608 Prospect Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15608 Prospect Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15608 Prospect Road does not have units with dishwashers.

