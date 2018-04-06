All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

15595 June Grass Lane

15595 Junegrass Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15595 Junegrass Lane, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15595 June Grass Lane Available 11/01/19 Great location*3Bed*2.5Bth town home in Eden Prairie*Excellent conition*Avail Nov.1 - Great location. Very spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath town home in Eden Prairie. 3 Bedroom at one level, 2 .5 Bath (2 Full bath and one Half-bath). Enjoy Hennepin Village Townhome!

MAIN LEVEL- Fireplace with large living room. A/C, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and amenities are like new and modern. Desk (work station) off kitchen.Informal dining area with breakfast bar to kitchen.Half bath also on this level.
UPPER LEVEL - Master bedroom with walk-in closet, Master bath. Two other nice size bedrooms and another full bath.

LOWER LEVEL - office and laundry room. 2 car attached garage.

Desirable Eden Prairie School District. Pool, playground, picnic tables and Walking Trails (Prairie Bluff's trail with gorgeous views). Easy access to Pioneer Trail and freeway. Small pets allowed- $25 pet rent plus additional deposit required. Includes lawn and snow removal service. Tenant responsible for move in and move out fee of $250.00. Tenant also responsible for Gas, electric, water and sewer. Must See! Available November 1, 2019

(RLNE5168818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15595 June Grass Lane have any available units?
15595 June Grass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15595 June Grass Lane have?
Some of 15595 June Grass Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15595 June Grass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15595 June Grass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15595 June Grass Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15595 June Grass Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15595 June Grass Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15595 June Grass Lane offers parking.
Does 15595 June Grass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15595 June Grass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15595 June Grass Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15595 June Grass Lane has a pool.
Does 15595 June Grass Lane have accessible units?
No, 15595 June Grass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15595 June Grass Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15595 June Grass Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
