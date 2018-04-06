Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

15595 June Grass Lane Available 11/01/19 Great location*3Bed*2.5Bth town home in Eden Prairie*Excellent conition*Avail Nov.1 - Great location. Very spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath town home in Eden Prairie. 3 Bedroom at one level, 2 .5 Bath (2 Full bath and one Half-bath). Enjoy Hennepin Village Townhome!



MAIN LEVEL- Fireplace with large living room. A/C, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and amenities are like new and modern. Desk (work station) off kitchen.Informal dining area with breakfast bar to kitchen.Half bath also on this level.

UPPER LEVEL - Master bedroom with walk-in closet, Master bath. Two other nice size bedrooms and another full bath.



LOWER LEVEL - office and laundry room. 2 car attached garage.



Desirable Eden Prairie School District. Pool, playground, picnic tables and Walking Trails (Prairie Bluff's trail with gorgeous views). Easy access to Pioneer Trail and freeway. Small pets allowed- $25 pet rent plus additional deposit required. Includes lawn and snow removal service. Tenant responsible for move in and move out fee of $250.00. Tenant also responsible for Gas, electric, water and sewer. Must See! Available November 1, 2019



