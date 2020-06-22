15234 Lesley Lane

Amenities
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath town home features amazing hardwood floors and an open floor plan. Enjoy your summers in the private backyard with a huge patio for your own grill!! Both two bedrooms are in upper level with walk-in closets. Washer/dryer and attached 1 car garage included. Garbage & lawn care/snow removal are included in rent.
Pets considered but limited to two, and one dog at most. No pet size and weight limitation!
To schedule a showing TEXT Aimee's phone number or email to AimeeRealty@hotmail.com.