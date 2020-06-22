15234 Lesley Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath town home features amazing hardwood floors and an open floor plan. Enjoy your summers in the private backyard with a huge patio for your own grill!! Both two bedrooms are in upper level with walk-in closets. Washer/dryer and attached 1 car garage included. Garbage & lawn care/snow removal are included in rent.

Pets considered but limited to two, and one dog at most. No pet size and weight limitation!

To schedule a showing TEXT Aimee's phone number or email to AimeeRealty@hotmail.com.