Eden Prairie, MN
15234 Lesley Lane
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

15234 Lesley Lane

15234 Lesley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15234 Lesley Lane, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath town home features amazing hardwood floors and an open floor plan. Enjoy your summers in the private backyard with a huge patio for your own grill!! Both two bedrooms are in upper level with walk-in closets. Washer/dryer and attached 1 car garage included. Garbage & lawn care/snow removal are included in rent.
Pets considered but limited to two, and one dog at most. No pet size and weight limitation!
To schedule a showing TEXT Aimee's phone number or email to AimeeRealty@hotmail.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15234 Lesley Lane have any available units?
15234 Lesley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15234 Lesley Lane have?
Some of 15234 Lesley Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15234 Lesley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15234 Lesley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15234 Lesley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15234 Lesley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15234 Lesley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15234 Lesley Lane offers parking.
Does 15234 Lesley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15234 Lesley Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15234 Lesley Lane have a pool?
No, 15234 Lesley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15234 Lesley Lane have accessible units?
No, 15234 Lesley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15234 Lesley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15234 Lesley Lane has units with dishwashers.

