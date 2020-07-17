13894 Erwin Court

Amenities

in unit laundry gym pool fireplace sauna

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities gym pool sauna

This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome is so conveniently located to everything eden prairie has to offer yet, this backyard is so tranquil and peaceful, you won't feel like part of the hustle and bustle! You will feel at home here! Near the end of the development, this townhome offers a great setting to be part of the neighborhood while you still have your privacy. The grand and lofted family room features a fireplace and an open floor plan to the kitchen and dining area. Upstairs two bedrooms and the bathroom sit just beyond the lofted landing area-- perfect for an office space. Washer and dryer also are conveniently located upstairs by the bedrooms. This townhome won't last long!