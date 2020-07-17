All apartments in Eden Prairie
13894 Erwin Court
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

13894 Erwin Court

13894 Erwin Court · (763) 479-4300
Location

13894 Erwin Court, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
sauna
This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome is so conveniently located to everything eden prairie has to offer yet, this backyard is so tranquil and peaceful, you won't feel like part of the hustle and bustle! You will feel at home here! Near the end of the development, this townhome offers a great setting to be part of the neighborhood while you still have your privacy. The grand and lofted family room features a fireplace and an open floor plan to the kitchen and dining area. Upstairs two bedrooms and the bathroom sit just beyond the lofted landing area-- perfect for an office space. Washer and dryer also are conveniently located upstairs by the bedrooms. This townhome won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13894 Erwin Court have any available units?
13894 Erwin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 13894 Erwin Court have?
Some of 13894 Erwin Court's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13894 Erwin Court currently offering any rent specials?
13894 Erwin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13894 Erwin Court pet-friendly?
No, 13894 Erwin Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 13894 Erwin Court offer parking?
No, 13894 Erwin Court does not offer parking.
Does 13894 Erwin Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13894 Erwin Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13894 Erwin Court have a pool?
Yes, 13894 Erwin Court has a pool.
Does 13894 Erwin Court have accessible units?
No, 13894 Erwin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13894 Erwin Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13894 Erwin Court does not have units with dishwashers.
