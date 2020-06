Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful executive home on private, wooded double lot with two ponds! Main level living, including master suite and laundry. Like new condition: freshly painted inside and out, refinished hardwood floors, new roof, most appliances and systems brand new! Easy commute to downtown, Minneapolis/ St. Paul International Airport, and the western suburbs. Walking distance to Bryant Lake Regional Park, a 170 acre park with running/biking trails, public beach and water sports. Must see!