Welcome home to this charming 2BR/1BA one story home for sale in East Bethel. Located within the St. Francis School District (ISD 15) close to the Rod & Norma Smith Park w/views of the lake! Enjoy one level living w/a spacious living rm featuring a lg. picture window that provides tons of natural light, an eat-in kitchen w/stainless steel gas range/microwave, a full bath BA w/tiled floor & an unfinished LL! Additional amenities include a 0.34 acre fenced/corner lot w/mature trees that provide shade and a 22x30 detached/insulated 2 car garage w/concrete driveway! Lots of opportunity in this East Bethel home across the street from Coon Lake!