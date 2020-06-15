13120 140th Ave No.

Amenities

on-site laundry new construction

Brand New Construction!! Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home for Rent in Dayton!! - 5 bedrooms 4 baths plus loft & laundry room in upper level. Main level features open great room, wide staircase, den tucked away in back of home off the spacious mudroom.great room, with two-story foyer, widened staircases, walk-in pantry, plenty of space to entertain. Enjoy four beds on one level, Jack & Jill convenience, walk through laundry, and gorgeous master bedroom with on suite. Minutes from the Mississippi, shopping, and restaurants. Near Downtown Anoka.

For more information call Mark at 612-701-4375



(RLNE5738936)