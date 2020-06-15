All apartments in Dayton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

13120 140th Ave No

13120 140th Ave N · (612) 701-4375
Location

13120 140th Ave N, Dayton, MN 55327

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 13120 140th Ave No · Avail. now

$4,100

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
new construction
Brand New Construction!! Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home for Rent in Dayton!! - 5 bedrooms 4 baths plus loft & laundry room in upper level. Main level features open great room, wide staircase, den tucked away in back of home off the spacious mudroom.great room, with two-story foyer, widened staircases, walk-in pantry, plenty of space to entertain. Enjoy four beds on one level, Jack & Jill convenience, walk through laundry, and gorgeous master bedroom with on suite. Minutes from the Mississippi, shopping, and restaurants. Near Downtown Anoka.
For more information call Mark at 612-701-4375

(RLNE5738936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

