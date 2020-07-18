6723 50th Ave N

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d34056f0b3 ---- Anothing great home listing by the Dreamteam of National Realty Guild! Great home in a established Crystal neighborhood. Newer main-level carpet & hardwood floors. Kitchen has updated black appliances, along with dishwasher! Large, fenced-in back yard w/ deck for entertaining! Available 10/1. Pets allowed with restrictions, under 40# dogs only! sorry no cats. Great location, close to parks & shopping. Easy access to freeways. Laundry located in unit. This one wont last long, contact me right away to set up a showing! Contact info: Neal Lawson National Realty Guild 612-418-5892