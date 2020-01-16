All apartments in Cottage Grove
Last updated January 16 2020 at 9:17 PM

9413 69th Street South

9413 69th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9413 69th Street South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Don't miss this move in special! $500 off first month's rent with a lease start date on or before 1/31/20!
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9413 69th Street South have any available units?
9413 69th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
Is 9413 69th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
9413 69th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9413 69th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 9413 69th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 9413 69th Street South offer parking?
No, 9413 69th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 9413 69th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9413 69th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9413 69th Street South have a pool?
No, 9413 69th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 9413 69th Street South have accessible units?
No, 9413 69th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 9413 69th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 9413 69th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9413 69th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 9413 69th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.

