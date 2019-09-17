All apartments in Cottage Grove
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:18 AM

8979 80th Street South

8979 80th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

8979 80th Street South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Cottage Grove, available September 3rd. This spacious home features an open floor plan, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, large fenced back yard, beautiful deck, walk-out basement, stainless steel appliances, and pool table. Conveniently located close to schools, shopping, parks & trails. Refundable security deposit = 1 month rent. Pets are ok with non-refundable $300 deposit and $40/mo/pet. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care & snow removal.
Application selection criteria: 1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above 2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments 3. Clean criminal history - No felonies 4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs 5. Non-smoker
Applicants are required to complete a rental application and pay a $45 fee per applicant for credit and background check.
Send an email including your name and phone number to mohnproperties@gmail.com for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8979 80th Street South have any available units?
8979 80th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 8979 80th Street South have?
Some of 8979 80th Street South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8979 80th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
8979 80th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8979 80th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 8979 80th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 8979 80th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 8979 80th Street South offers parking.
Does 8979 80th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8979 80th Street South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8979 80th Street South have a pool?
No, 8979 80th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 8979 80th Street South have accessible units?
No, 8979 80th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 8979 80th Street South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8979 80th Street South has units with dishwashers.
Does 8979 80th Street South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8979 80th Street South has units with air conditioning.
