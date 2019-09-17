8979 80th Street South

Amenities

Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Cottage Grove, available September 3rd. This spacious home features an open floor plan, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, large fenced back yard, beautiful deck, walk-out basement, stainless steel appliances, and pool table. Conveniently located close to schools, shopping, parks & trails. Refundable security deposit = 1 month rent. Pets are ok with non-refundable $300 deposit and $40/mo/pet. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care & snow removal.

Application selection criteria: 1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above 2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments 3. Clean criminal history - No felonies 4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs 5. Non-smoker

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and pay a $45 fee per applicant for credit and background check.

Send an email including your name and phone number to mohnproperties@gmail.com for more information!