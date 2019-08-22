All apartments in Cottage Grove
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

7936 Gresham Lane S

7936 Greshan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7936 Greshan Lane, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this beautiful 2 bed,1 bath home. Enjoy the large deck to relax and entertain.Close to stores and restaurants.Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7936 Gresham Lane S have any available units?
7936 Gresham Lane S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 7936 Gresham Lane S have?
Some of 7936 Gresham Lane S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7936 Gresham Lane S currently offering any rent specials?
7936 Gresham Lane S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7936 Gresham Lane S pet-friendly?
No, 7936 Gresham Lane S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cottage Grove.
Does 7936 Gresham Lane S offer parking?
Yes, 7936 Gresham Lane S offers parking.
Does 7936 Gresham Lane S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7936 Gresham Lane S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7936 Gresham Lane S have a pool?
No, 7936 Gresham Lane S does not have a pool.
Does 7936 Gresham Lane S have accessible units?
No, 7936 Gresham Lane S does not have accessible units.
Does 7936 Gresham Lane S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7936 Gresham Lane S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7936 Gresham Lane S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7936 Gresham Lane S does not have units with air conditioning.
