Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:24 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7936 Gresham Lane S
7936 Greshan Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7936 Greshan Lane, Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this beautiful 2 bed,1 bath home. Enjoy the large deck to relax and entertain.Close to stores and restaurants.Won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7936 Gresham Lane S have any available units?
7936 Gresham Lane S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cottage Grove, MN
.
What amenities does 7936 Gresham Lane S have?
Some of 7936 Gresham Lane S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7936 Gresham Lane S currently offering any rent specials?
7936 Gresham Lane S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7936 Gresham Lane S pet-friendly?
No, 7936 Gresham Lane S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cottage Grove
.
Does 7936 Gresham Lane S offer parking?
Yes, 7936 Gresham Lane S offers parking.
Does 7936 Gresham Lane S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7936 Gresham Lane S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7936 Gresham Lane S have a pool?
No, 7936 Gresham Lane S does not have a pool.
Does 7936 Gresham Lane S have accessible units?
No, 7936 Gresham Lane S does not have accessible units.
Does 7936 Gresham Lane S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7936 Gresham Lane S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7936 Gresham Lane S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7936 Gresham Lane S does not have units with air conditioning.
