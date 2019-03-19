All apartments in Cottage Grove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7130 73rd Street South

7130 73rd Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7130 73rd Street South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Greg Rupp and Renters Warehouse bring you this Beautiful Cottage Grove 5 bedroom 3 bath home. Enjoy this quiet cul-de-sac location close to shopping, dining, parks, 833 school district, and 15 minuets from downtown St Paul. Bright living room with HUGE windows, The kitchen can be found in the back with eat in nook and a full dinning room/ famailyroom with gas fireplace. Laundry is on the mail level. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and full bathroom with soaking tub. The lower level is finished with 2 bedrooms and a 3/4 bath with storage. Tenants will maintain lawn and snow removal. Pay all utilities and a $7/month processing fee. $150.00 one time Tenant Admin Fee. Text Greg at 651-295-7818 to schedule your showing. Application fee $55.00 per adult over 18 Owner is not accepting section 8 at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7130 73rd Street South have any available units?
7130 73rd Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
Is 7130 73rd Street South currently offering any rent specials?
7130 73rd Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7130 73rd Street South pet-friendly?
No, 7130 73rd Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cottage Grove.
Does 7130 73rd Street South offer parking?
No, 7130 73rd Street South does not offer parking.
Does 7130 73rd Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7130 73rd Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7130 73rd Street South have a pool?
No, 7130 73rd Street South does not have a pool.
Does 7130 73rd Street South have accessible units?
No, 7130 73rd Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 7130 73rd Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 7130 73rd Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7130 73rd Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 7130 73rd Street South does not have units with air conditioning.

