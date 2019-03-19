7130 73rd Street South

Amenities

Greg Rupp and Renters Warehouse bring you this Beautiful Cottage Grove 5 bedroom 3 bath home. Enjoy this quiet cul-de-sac location close to shopping, dining, parks, 833 school district, and 15 minuets from downtown St Paul. Bright living room with HUGE windows, The kitchen can be found in the back with eat in nook and a full dinning room/ famailyroom with gas fireplace. Laundry is on the mail level. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and full bathroom with soaking tub. The lower level is finished with 2 bedrooms and a 3/4 bath with storage. Tenants will maintain lawn and snow removal. Pay all utilities and a $7/month processing fee. $150.00 one time Tenant Admin Fee. Text Greg at 651-295-7818 to schedule your showing. Application fee $55.00 per adult over 18 Owner is not accepting section 8 at this time.