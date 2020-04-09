All apartments in Cottage Grove
7095 Jocelyn Court S.

7095 Jocelyn Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

7095 Jocelyn Avenue South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
7095 Jocelyn Court S. Available 05/01/20 Great location *5Bed*2Bath* Cottage Grove Avail May 1st! - Beautifully maintained split entry on a cul-de-sac. Large entryway with closet.
UPPER LEVEL- kitchen with large breakfast bar, newer stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, built in wine rack, hardwood flooring & recessed lighting. Living room and informal dining area. Three nice size bedrooms and full bath, Newer carpeting on whole upper level.
LOWER LEVEL- Large family room and two bedrooms. Large deck features iron railing & built in servicing table. The flat 1/3 acre lot is mostly fenced and also includes irrigation system.

No Pets Allowed. Available May 1st!

*Note, we do not accept section 8

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5639081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7095 Jocelyn Court S. have any available units?
7095 Jocelyn Court S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 7095 Jocelyn Court S. have?
Some of 7095 Jocelyn Court S.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7095 Jocelyn Court S. currently offering any rent specials?
7095 Jocelyn Court S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7095 Jocelyn Court S. pet-friendly?
No, 7095 Jocelyn Court S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cottage Grove.
Does 7095 Jocelyn Court S. offer parking?
No, 7095 Jocelyn Court S. does not offer parking.
Does 7095 Jocelyn Court S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7095 Jocelyn Court S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7095 Jocelyn Court S. have a pool?
No, 7095 Jocelyn Court S. does not have a pool.
Does 7095 Jocelyn Court S. have accessible units?
No, 7095 Jocelyn Court S. does not have accessible units.
Does 7095 Jocelyn Court S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7095 Jocelyn Court S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7095 Jocelyn Court S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7095 Jocelyn Court S. does not have units with air conditioning.

