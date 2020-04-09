Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel carpet

7095 Jocelyn Court S. Available 05/01/20 Great location *5Bed*2Bath* Cottage Grove Avail May 1st! - Beautifully maintained split entry on a cul-de-sac. Large entryway with closet.

UPPER LEVEL- kitchen with large breakfast bar, newer stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, built in wine rack, hardwood flooring & recessed lighting. Living room and informal dining area. Three nice size bedrooms and full bath, Newer carpeting on whole upper level.

LOWER LEVEL- Large family room and two bedrooms. Large deck features iron railing & built in servicing table. The flat 1/3 acre lot is mostly fenced and also includes irrigation system.



No Pets Allowed. Available May 1st!



*Note, we do not accept section 8



(RLNE5639081)