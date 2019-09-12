All apartments in Cottage Grove
Home
/
Cottage Grove, MN
/
6825 Meadow Grass Lane South
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

6825 Meadow Grass Lane South

6825 Meadow Grass Lane South · No Longer Available
Location

6825 Meadow Grass Lane South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/43ddad902e ---- Spacious end unit with open ceilings, modern paint colors, natural hardwood floors, a great layout and abundant storage throughout. Living room features a lovely gas fireplace with tile surround. Enjoy the opportunity to cook and convene in this large, open kitchen-dining area with newer stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets and counter space, plus a well-organized pantry closet. A convenient half-bath is also located on the main level, adjacent to a separate utility room with luxury washer and dryer. Upstairs includes a desirable layout with small loft, sizable bedrooms and two large baths. This peaceful townhome community is embraced by nature but lies between Cottage Grove and Woodbury, with quality shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Just across from beautiful 26-acre West Draw Park, take advantage of abundant open space, playground, picnic shelter, soccer fields, and bike park. Plus trails and trail access to neighboring Meadow Grass Park and Hidden Valley Park. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: October 7, 2019 Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. each - $500 pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Trash, Lawn Care & Snow Removal. Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50/month Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6825 Meadow Grass Lane South have any available units?
6825 Meadow Grass Lane South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 6825 Meadow Grass Lane South have?
Some of 6825 Meadow Grass Lane South's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6825 Meadow Grass Lane South currently offering any rent specials?
6825 Meadow Grass Lane South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6825 Meadow Grass Lane South pet-friendly?
Yes, 6825 Meadow Grass Lane South is pet friendly.
Does 6825 Meadow Grass Lane South offer parking?
Yes, 6825 Meadow Grass Lane South offers parking.
Does 6825 Meadow Grass Lane South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6825 Meadow Grass Lane South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6825 Meadow Grass Lane South have a pool?
No, 6825 Meadow Grass Lane South does not have a pool.
Does 6825 Meadow Grass Lane South have accessible units?
No, 6825 Meadow Grass Lane South does not have accessible units.
Does 6825 Meadow Grass Lane South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6825 Meadow Grass Lane South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6825 Meadow Grass Lane South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6825 Meadow Grass Lane South has units with air conditioning.

