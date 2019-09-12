6825 Meadow Grass Lane South

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/43ddad902e ---- Spacious end unit with open ceilings, modern paint colors, natural hardwood floors, a great layout and abundant storage throughout. Living room features a lovely gas fireplace with tile surround. Enjoy the opportunity to cook and convene in this large, open kitchen-dining area with newer stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets and counter space, plus a well-organized pantry closet. A convenient half-bath is also located on the main level, adjacent to a separate utility room with luxury washer and dryer. Upstairs includes a desirable layout with small loft, sizable bedrooms and two large baths. This peaceful townhome community is embraced by nature but lies between Cottage Grove and Woodbury, with quality shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Just across from beautiful 26-acre West Draw Park, take advantage of abundant open space, playground, picnic shelter, soccer fields, and bike park. Plus trails and trail access to neighboring Meadow Grass Park and Hidden Valley Park. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: October 7, 2019 Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. each - $500 pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Trash, Lawn Care & Snow Removal. Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50/month Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.