6809 Pine Crest Trail South - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Great location right off Highway 61. Minutes to downtown St. Paul or the airport. This 3 bedroom town house has an updated kitchen. South facing patio helps enjoy the abundance of natural light.



Directions: Hwy 61 S., to 70th St, E., to Hardwood, N., to Timber Crest, E., to Pine Crest, Left and follow around to 6809.



This property is located in a quiet and clean neighborhood within the East Ridge School District #833 (other schools in the district may be offered you would need to check with them) - Association dues are covered with the rent that includes lawn care and snow removal and Sanitation. Property also features walk in closets, spacious bathrooms and bedrooms. Slate flooring is new in the entry way (2019).

Central Air, Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer and Water Softener included.