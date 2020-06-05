All apartments in Cottage Grove
Cottage Grove, MN
6809 Pine Crest Trail South - 1
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:00 AM

6809 Pine Crest Trail South - 1

6809 Pine Crest Trail South · No Longer Available
Location

6809 Pine Crest Trail South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great location right off Highway 61. Minutes to downtown St. Paul or the airport. This 3 bedroom town house has an updated kitchen. South facing patio helps enjoy the abundance of natural light.

Directions: Hwy 61 S., to 70th St, E., to Hardwood, N., to Timber Crest, E., to Pine Crest, Left and follow around to 6809.

This property is located in a quiet and clean neighborhood within the East Ridge School District #833 (other schools in the district may be offered you would need to check with them) - Association dues are covered with the rent that includes lawn care and snow removal and Sanitation. Property also features walk in closets, spacious bathrooms and bedrooms. Slate flooring is new in the entry way (2019).
Central Air, Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer and Water Softener included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6809 Pine Crest Trail South - 1 have any available units?
6809 Pine Crest Trail South - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 6809 Pine Crest Trail South - 1 have?
Some of 6809 Pine Crest Trail South - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6809 Pine Crest Trail South - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6809 Pine Crest Trail South - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6809 Pine Crest Trail South - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6809 Pine Crest Trail South - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cottage Grove.
Does 6809 Pine Crest Trail South - 1 offer parking?
No, 6809 Pine Crest Trail South - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 6809 Pine Crest Trail South - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6809 Pine Crest Trail South - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6809 Pine Crest Trail South - 1 have a pool?
No, 6809 Pine Crest Trail South - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6809 Pine Crest Trail South - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6809 Pine Crest Trail South - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6809 Pine Crest Trail South - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6809 Pine Crest Trail South - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6809 Pine Crest Trail South - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6809 Pine Crest Trail South - 1 has units with air conditioning.

