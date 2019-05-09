All apartments in Columbia Heights
Columbia Heights, MN
4159 Maureen Drive NE
4159 Maureen Drive NE

4159 Maureen Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4159 Maureen Drive Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 07/02/19 Wonderful 2 Bed,/3 Bath TownHouse - Property Id: 24220

This 1396sf, beautiful townhouse is located at Columbia Heights, 40th, and university. This home has easy access to 694 and 94. it is just minutes to downtown and a couple of mins from Medtronic Corp. This is a 2 story townhouse with 2 large bedrooms and 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage, and large kitchen, plus dining room. Country feeling back yard. The master bedroom has its own master bath. Brand new flooring, new painting, new furnace, new water heater. Association takes care of snow/lawn care, and outside maintenance. Tenant is responsible for their own utilities(electricity, gas, water, trash, cable and the internet). This home was built in 1986. Minimum 1-year lease required. We ask the income have to be over 3 times the rent.

Lease Term: 12 Month or longer
Rent: $1,459.00
Security Deposit: $1,459.00
Application fee: $45 per adult (older than 18)
No pet
Available at 07/01/2019

We want a tenant that is going to take good care of our home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/24220
Property Id 24220

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4866624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

