4159 Maureen Drive NE

Available 07/02/19 Wonderful 2 Bed,/3 Bath TownHouse - Property Id: 24220



This 1396sf, beautiful townhouse is located at Columbia Heights, 40th, and university. This home has easy access to 694 and 94. it is just minutes to downtown and a couple of mins from Medtronic Corp. This is a 2 story townhouse with 2 large bedrooms and 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage, and large kitchen, plus dining room. Country feeling back yard. The master bedroom has its own master bath. Brand new flooring, new painting, new furnace, new water heater. Association takes care of snow/lawn care, and outside maintenance. Tenant is responsible for their own utilities(electricity, gas, water, trash, cable and the internet). This home was built in 1986. Minimum 1-year lease required. We ask the income have to be over 3 times the rent.



Lease Term: 12 Month or longer

Rent: $1,459.00

Security Deposit: $1,459.00

Application fee: $45 per adult (older than 18)

No pet

Available at 07/01/2019



We want a tenant that is going to take good care of our home.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/24220

(RLNE4866624)