All apartments in Circle Pines
Find more places like 62 West Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Circle Pines, MN
/
62 West Road
Last updated April 11 2019 at 5:54 PM

62 West Road

62 West Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

62 West Road, Circle Pines, MN 55014
Circle Pines

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three bedroom, one bathroom single family home situated on a quiet street in Circle Pines. This property includes hardwood floors, laundry, a deck, a two car detached garage, and a huge yard. Just a block away from the neighborhood park!

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electricity, Cable, Telephone, Water & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Jason with PRO Realty Services today at (651) 321-1907 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check, and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pets subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,445, Available 5/5/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 West Road have any available units?
62 West Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Circle Pines, MN.
What amenities does 62 West Road have?
Some of 62 West Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 West Road currently offering any rent specials?
62 West Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 West Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 62 West Road is pet friendly.
Does 62 West Road offer parking?
Yes, 62 West Road offers parking.
Does 62 West Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 West Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 West Road have a pool?
No, 62 West Road does not have a pool.
Does 62 West Road have accessible units?
No, 62 West Road does not have accessible units.
Does 62 West Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 West Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 West Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 West Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNShoreview, MNBlaine, MNNew Brighton, MNVadnais Heights, MNFridley, MNWhite Bear Lake, MN
St. Anthony, MNLittle Canada, MNHugo, MNBrooklyn Center, MNFalcon Heights, MNForest Lake, MNNorth St. Paul, MNChamplin, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNCrystal, MNGolden Valley, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities