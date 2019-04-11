62 West Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Three bedroom, one bathroom single family home situated on a quiet street in Circle Pines. This property includes hardwood floors, laundry, a deck, a two car detached garage, and a huge yard. Just a block away from the neighborhood park!



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electricity, Cable, Telephone, Water & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Jason with PRO Realty Services today at (651) 321-1907 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check, and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pets subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,445, Available 5/5/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.