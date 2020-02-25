All apartments in Circle Pines
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:08 AM

34 West Rd

34 West Road · No Longer Available
Location

34 West Road, Circle Pines, MN 55014
Circle Pines

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath house sits all on one level. The large back yard is perfect for summer time get together. There is a single car detached garage and shed on the property. Master bedroom is larger with 2 additional bedrooms that are both good size. This home sits in a cul-de-sac and is in a very quite area.
Application fee is $45 per adult. Income must be 3x's the rent. Resident is responsible for all utilities. This home does not currently work with Section 8 or any voucher programs. No major criminal and no UD's within the last 5 years. Ask about pet policy.
This home will be ready for move in on March 15th, so don't wait too long. It will go quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 West Rd have any available units?
34 West Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Circle Pines, MN.
Is 34 West Rd currently offering any rent specials?
34 West Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 West Rd pet-friendly?
No, 34 West Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Circle Pines.
Does 34 West Rd offer parking?
Yes, 34 West Rd offers parking.
Does 34 West Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 West Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 West Rd have a pool?
No, 34 West Rd does not have a pool.
Does 34 West Rd have accessible units?
No, 34 West Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 34 West Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 West Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 West Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 West Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
