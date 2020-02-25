34 West Rd

Amenities

This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath house sits all on one level. The large back yard is perfect for summer time get together. There is a single car detached garage and shed on the property. Master bedroom is larger with 2 additional bedrooms that are both good size. This home sits in a cul-de-sac and is in a very quite area.

Application fee is $45 per adult. Income must be 3x's the rent. Resident is responsible for all utilities. This home does not currently work with Section 8 or any voucher programs. No major criminal and no UD's within the last 5 years. Ask about pet policy.

This home will be ready for move in on March 15th, so don't wait too long. It will go quickly.