All apartments in Chanhassen
Find more places like 7901 Autumn Ridge Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chanhassen, MN
/
7901 Autumn Ridge Ave
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

7901 Autumn Ridge Ave

7901 Autumn Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chanhassen
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7901 Autumn Ridge Avenue, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Chanhassen EndUnit Townhouse NO Charge FebuaryRent - Property Id: 72546

his End Unit has 2 bedrooms, l- 1/2 baths, large loft, 2 car garage and lots of sun as it faces west. This townhouse is in a great location with numerous biking/walking paths all around. It is also close to the Lifetime Fitness, elementary, and secondary Chanhassen schools. You will have great access to highways 5 and 212 for easy commutes. No smoking or pets allowed in the townhouse. Please feel free to call with questions 612-363-eight680
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72546
Property Id 72546

(RLNE5379901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7901 Autumn Ridge Ave have any available units?
7901 Autumn Ridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 7901 Autumn Ridge Ave have?
Some of 7901 Autumn Ridge Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7901 Autumn Ridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7901 Autumn Ridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7901 Autumn Ridge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7901 Autumn Ridge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chanhassen.
Does 7901 Autumn Ridge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7901 Autumn Ridge Ave offers parking.
Does 7901 Autumn Ridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7901 Autumn Ridge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7901 Autumn Ridge Ave have a pool?
No, 7901 Autumn Ridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7901 Autumn Ridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 7901 Autumn Ridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7901 Autumn Ridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7901 Autumn Ridge Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7901 Autumn Ridge Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7901 Autumn Ridge Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
515 West 78th Street
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd
Chanhassen, MN 55317

Similar Pages

Chanhassen 1 BedroomsChanhassen 2 Bedrooms
Chanhassen Apartments with GarageChanhassen Apartments with Parking
Chanhassen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MN
Little Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHutchinson, MNVadnais Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University