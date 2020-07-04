7901 Autumn Ridge Ave

Amenities
Chanhassen EndUnit Townhouse NO Charge FebuaryRent - Property Id: 72546
his End Unit has 2 bedrooms, l- 1/2 baths, large loft, 2 car garage and lots of sun as it faces west. This townhouse is in a great location with numerous biking/walking paths all around. It is also close to the Lifetime Fitness, elementary, and secondary Chanhassen schools. You will have great access to highways 5 and 212 for easy commutes. No smoking or pets allowed in the townhouse. Please feel free to call with questions 612-363-eight680
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72546
Property Id 72546
(RLNE5379901)