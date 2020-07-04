7901 Autumn Ridge Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Chanhassen EndUnit Townhouse



his End Unit has 2 bedrooms, l- 1/2 baths, large loft, 2 car garage and lots of sun as it faces west. This townhouse is in a great location with numerous biking/walking paths all around. It is also close to the Lifetime Fitness, elementary, and secondary Chanhassen schools. You will have great access to highways 5 and 212 for easy commutes. No smoking or pets allowed in the townhouse. Please feel free to call with questions 612-363-eight680

