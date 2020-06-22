All apartments in Chanhassen
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:11 PM

6935 Lucy Ridge Lane

6935 Lucy Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6935 Lucy Ridge Lane, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Fish in one of the best lakes in the cities or relax by the pool. This home has it all. Minnetonka schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6935 Lucy Ridge Lane have any available units?
6935 Lucy Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 6935 Lucy Ridge Lane have?
Some of 6935 Lucy Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6935 Lucy Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6935 Lucy Ridge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6935 Lucy Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6935 Lucy Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chanhassen.
Does 6935 Lucy Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 6935 Lucy Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6935 Lucy Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6935 Lucy Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6935 Lucy Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6935 Lucy Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 6935 Lucy Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 6935 Lucy Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6935 Lucy Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6935 Lucy Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6935 Lucy Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6935 Lucy Ridge Lane has units with air conditioning.
