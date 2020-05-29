All apartments in Chanhassen
Find more places like 135 Pleasantview Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chanhassen, MN
/
135 Pleasantview Road
Last updated February 20 2020 at 11:33 PM

135 Pleasantview Road

135 Pleasant View Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chanhassen
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

135 Pleasant View Rd, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3 bedroom home with two bedrooms on the main level one bedroom upstairs. Renovated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large yard. Master suite with three-quarter bath and granite vanity. Located in a great location close to the Minnetonka High school. 2 car tuck under tandem garage.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Pleasantview Road have any available units?
135 Pleasantview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 135 Pleasantview Road have?
Some of 135 Pleasantview Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Pleasantview Road currently offering any rent specials?
135 Pleasantview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Pleasantview Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Pleasantview Road is pet friendly.
Does 135 Pleasantview Road offer parking?
Yes, 135 Pleasantview Road offers parking.
Does 135 Pleasantview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Pleasantview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Pleasantview Road have a pool?
No, 135 Pleasantview Road does not have a pool.
Does 135 Pleasantview Road have accessible units?
No, 135 Pleasantview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Pleasantview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Pleasantview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Pleasantview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Pleasantview Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Venue
515 West 78th Street
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101
Chanhassen, MN 55317

Similar Pages

Chanhassen 1 BedroomsChanhassen 2 Bedrooms
Chanhassen Apartments with GarageChanhassen Apartments with Parking
Chanhassen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MN
Little Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHutchinson, MNVadnais Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University