135 Pleasantview Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

3 bedroom home with two bedrooms on the main level one bedroom upstairs. Renovated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large yard. Master suite with three-quarter bath and granite vanity. Located in a great location close to the Minnetonka High school. 2 car tuck under tandem garage.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.