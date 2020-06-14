53 Apartments for rent in Champlin, MN with gym

"None of this is to diss no one, nowhere / Like damn, I'm from Minnesota / Land of the cold air" - From "Shh" by Atmosphere

There is nothing to complain about with this up-and-coming northwestern suburb of Minneapolis, home to more than 23,000 residents who enjoy access to first-class shopping, amenities, including a community center and ice rink, outdoor recreation and medical facilities. Located along the scenic Mississippi River, Champlin spans nearly eight square miles, with easy access to major highways: when it's time to hit the road, a 30-minute drive in one direction will take you to bustling Minneapolis, while a 30-minute drive in the other delivers shopping enthusiasts to the retail mecca of the Outlets of Albertville. See more