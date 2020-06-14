53 Apartments for rent in Champlin, MN with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Champlin renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
11719 Champlin Dr, Champlin, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,121
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great things are happening at Elm Creek Apartments! We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
8457 Emery Parkway N
8457 Emery North Parkway, Champlin, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2057 sqft
Available July 1st. South facing 3BR, 4BA town home filled with natural light offers 3 bedrooms on one level, open floor plan. maple woodwork, high ceilings, newer carpet, paint, kitchen and laundry appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Champlin
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Woodland Park Apartments
2614 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1075 sqft
INCOME LIMITS APPLY - Welcome to Woodland Park Apartments where our residents are our number one priority! Woodland Park is located in a quiet neighborhood in Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1210 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Coon Rapids you will find a great place to call home! Northpointe is now showcasing stylish and comfortable updated apartment homes with local conveniences such as dining, shopping, education and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
7 Units Available
Cutters Grove
2903 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1050 sqft
Make your home on the bank of the Mississippi River. Friendly complex with basketball court and outdoor pool. Homes feature custom closets and natural light. Underground heated parking available. Free internet.
Results within 5 miles of Champlin
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Edinburgh
15 Units Available
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN
Studio
$1,090
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1205 sqft
Furnished one- and two- bedroom apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with granite worktops. Minneapolis is a short drive on I-94, but the community is so packed with features, including gym, pool, and clubhouse, you may never leave.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Village Creek
3 Units Available
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$949
685 sqft
Just off the I-694 and conveniently located near bus lines, schools and shopping. On-site laundry, clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. The recently renovated units feature all appliances, extra storage and large closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,397
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1200 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
River Park
7 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,466
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1155 sqft
Wedgewood Park offers all there is to be desired in convenience. Our community is nestled in a quiet residential setting with all the conveniences of shopping, entertainment, parks and trails within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Village Creek
8 Units Available
Pebble Creek North
5625 69th Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$885
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pebble Creek North in Brooklyn Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Greenway Terrace
7562 146th Avenue Northwest, Ramsey, MN
1 Bedroom
$807
724 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1225 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1479 sqft
New Home in a Newer community! 1-,2, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments available in Ramsey, MN. Blocks from shopping, daycare centers, health clinics, city offices and the Northstar Commuter Rail - Ramsey Station.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Village Creek
4 Units Available
Ridgebrook Apartments
5840 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1102 sqft
Easy access to city bus stop, pet walking areas and playground. Spacious apartments include oversized floorplans with walk-in closets in select models. On-site pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Tralee Terrace Apartments
9900 Redwood St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
891 sqft
Come check out what our apartments have to offer. You will love our updated kitchens, community room, and laundry rooms! Our professional on-site management team takes pride in offering the best service around.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
1 Unit Available
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1595 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Mills Creek was thoughtfully designed to help you live better – by offering a fitness trail, dog park, and workout facility when you’re feeling active, as well as, a community room, pool, and grilling area when you want to entertain friends and

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
12185 70th Avenue N
12185 70th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1050 sqft
Here's another gorgeous home brought to you by Renters Warehouse.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
11922 91st Avenue N
11922 91st Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
Another listing from Mason Hallada with Renters Warehouse.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Hartkopf
1 Unit Available
7523 Brunswick Avenue N
7523 Brunswick Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Don't miss this 3BD/2BA, 1700 sqft duplex for rent. This property features an open floor plan, large kitchen, and dining area. Fresh paint & Hardwood floors, new carpet & washer/dryer. Lawncare & snow removal is tenant responsibility.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Hartkopf
1 Unit Available
7450 72nd Lane N
7450 72nd Lane North, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
710 sqft
Available June 1st! This 1Bed/1Bath condo offers wood floors, updated appliances, and cabinets, living room walks out to a patio. Unassigned parking. This condo shares a common pool. Water/Sewer, Gas, and Trash included.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Hartkopf
1 Unit Available
7246 72nd Lane N
7246 72nd Lane North, Brooklyn Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
812 sqft
Available Now! This 2Bed/1Bath condo offers laminate wood floors throughout the main level, updated lighting fixtures, updated appliances, and cabinets, living room walks out to a patio. Unassigned parking. This condo shares a common pool.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
12089 85th Plaza N
12089 85th Pl N, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1700 sqft
**IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS : for VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY ** please respect the privacy of current tenant... No in person TOUR avail until further notice...(612-351-6243) click link to apply https://showmojo.
Results within 10 miles of Champlin
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
25 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,380
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,203
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
City Guide for Champlin, MN

"None of this is to diss no one, nowhere / Like damn, I'm from Minnesota / Land of the cold air" - From "Shh" by Atmosphere

There is nothing to complain about with this up-and-coming northwestern suburb of Minneapolis, home to more than 23,000 residents who enjoy access to first-class shopping, amenities, including a community center and ice rink, outdoor recreation and medical facilities. Located along the scenic Mississippi River, Champlin spans nearly eight square miles, with easy access to major highways: when it's time to hit the road, a 30-minute drive in one direction will take you to bustling Minneapolis, while a 30-minute drive in the other delivers shopping enthusiasts to the retail mecca of the Outlets of Albertville. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Champlin, MN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Champlin renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

