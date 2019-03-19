300 Dean Avenue East

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SPECIAL: Move in prior to March 15th and receive $500 off May Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. April 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Champlin, MN. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,920 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, detached garage, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.