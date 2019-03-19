All apartments in Champlin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

300 Dean Avenue East

300 Dean Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

300 Dean Avenue East, Champlin, MN 55316

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to March 15th and receive $500 off May Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. April 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Champlin, MN. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,920 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, detached garage, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Dean Avenue East have any available units?
300 Dean Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champlin, MN.
What amenities does 300 Dean Avenue East have?
Some of 300 Dean Avenue East's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Dean Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
300 Dean Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Dean Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Dean Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 300 Dean Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 300 Dean Avenue East offers parking.
Does 300 Dean Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Dean Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Dean Avenue East have a pool?
No, 300 Dean Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 300 Dean Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 300 Dean Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Dean Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Dean Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Dean Avenue East have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Dean Avenue East does not have units with air conditioning.
