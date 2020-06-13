76 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Champlin, MN
1 of 18
1 of 21
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 19
1 of 21
1 of 4
1 of 37
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 5
1 of 32
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 82
1 of 15
1 of 3
1 of 4
"None of this is to diss no one, nowhere / Like damn, I'm from Minnesota / Land of the cold air" - From "Shh" by Atmosphere
There is nothing to complain about with this up-and-coming northwestern suburb of Minneapolis, home to more than 23,000 residents who enjoy access to first-class shopping, amenities, including a community center and ice rink, outdoor recreation and medical facilities. Located along the scenic Mississippi River, Champlin spans nearly eight square miles, with easy access to major highways: when it's time to hit the road, a 30-minute drive in one direction will take you to bustling Minneapolis, while a 30-minute drive in the other delivers shopping enthusiasts to the retail mecca of the Outlets of Albertville. See more
Finding an apartment in Champlin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.