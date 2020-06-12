/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
59 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Champlin, MN
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8457 Emery Parkway N
8457 Emery North Parkway, Champlin, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2057 sqft
Available July 1st. South facing 3BR, 4BA town home filled with natural light offers 3 bedrooms on one level, open floor plan. maple woodwork, high ceilings, newer carpet, paint, kitchen and laundry appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Champlin
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1210 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Coon Rapids you will find a great place to call home! Northpointe is now showcasing stylish and comfortable updated apartment homes with local conveniences such as dining, shopping, education and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Woodland Park Apartments
2614 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1075 sqft
INCOME LIMITS APPLY - Welcome to Woodland Park Apartments where our residents are our number one priority! Woodland Park is located in a quiet neighborhood in Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10.
Results within 5 miles of Champlin
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Edinburgh
16 Units Available
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1488 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1155 sqft
Wedgewood Park offers all there is to be desired in convenience. Our community is nestled in a quiet residential setting with all the conveniences of shopping, entertainment, parks and trails within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
4 Units Available
The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1322 sqft
Modeled after the area's townhomes, these apartments feature attached garages, in-unit laundry and a basketball court. The community is blocks from highways 10 and 47 and 20 minutes from Minneapolis.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Greenway Terrace
7562 146th Avenue Northwest, Ramsey, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1225 sqft
New Home in a Newer community! 1-,2, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments available in Ramsey, MN. Blocks from shopping, daycare centers, health clinics, city offices and the Northstar Commuter Rail - Ramsey Station.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1200 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1595 sqft
Mills Creek was thoughtfully designed to help you live better – by offering a fitness trail, dog park, and workout facility when you’re feeling active, as well as, a community room, pool, and grilling area when you want to entertain friends and
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
12185 70th Avenue N
12185 70th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
Here's another gorgeous home brought to you by Renters Warehouse.
1 of 82
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
6405 101st Avenue N
6405 101st Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
6405 101st Avenue N Available 06/30/20 Stunning DR Horton Model Home! - Majestic staircase with grand foyer in the ideal Brooklyn Park neighborhood. Easy access to parks, trails, shopping and quick highway access.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Palmer Lake
1 Unit Available
7330 Irving Ave N
7330 Irving Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Another fantastic listing by Renter's Warehouse! This 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath home features hardwood floors throughout, an upper level loft, an attached garage, and a fenced yard.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Candlewood
1 Unit Available
8478 Adair Avenue North
8478 Adair Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1130 sqft
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
11417 5th Street Northeast
11417 5th Street Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1056 sqft
If you’re looking for a beautiful place to call home, consider Four Seasons, a well-maintained, all-ages, manufactured home community. Right now, you could rent a 3 bed/2 bath home with 1056 sq. ft.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
11414 5th Place Northeast
11414 5th Place Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1120 sqft
This brand new, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom manufactured home offers 1120sq. ft.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
11922 91st Avenue N
11922 91st Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
Another listing from Mason Hallada with Renters Warehouse.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Hartkopf
1 Unit Available
7523 Brunswick Avenue N
7523 Brunswick Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Don't miss this 3BD/2BA, 1700 sqft duplex for rent. This property features an open floor plan, large kitchen, and dining area. Fresh paint & Hardwood floors, new carpet & washer/dryer. Lawncare & snow removal is tenant responsibility.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1240 106th Ln Nw
1240 106th Lane Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN
Take a virtual tour by copying and pasting the youtube link https://youtu.be/cDvm8xtmUmY Recently updated house with new appliances, carpet, flooring and fresh paint. Located in a beautiful and safe neighborhood.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7027 Riverdale Drive NW
7027 Riverdale Drive Northwest, Ramsey, MN
Welcome home to this 2,240 fin.sq.ft.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
12089 85th Plaza N
12089 85th Pl N, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1700 sqft
**IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS : for VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY ** please respect the privacy of current tenant... No in person TOUR avail until further notice...(612-351-6243) click link to apply https://showmojo.
1 of 1
Last updated April 6 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
14747 Cloquet St
14747 Cloquet Street, Dayton, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
SCHEDULE A SHOWING by going on website or call 612-324-8761. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 2,200 sqft.
Results within 10 miles of Champlin
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
The Preserve at Commerce
13600 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1417 sqft
Spacious, air-conditioned units with walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Complex contains playground and pool. Right off Main Street and minutes to I-94. Shopping, entertainment and eating options within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Robbinsdale
14 Units Available
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
Similar Pages
Champlin Accessible ApartmentsChamplin Apartments with BalconyChamplin Apartments with GarageChamplin Apartments with Gym
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MN