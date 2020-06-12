/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
30 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Champlin, MN
3 Units Available
Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Coon Rapids you will find a great place to call home! Northpointe is now showcasing stylish and comfortable updated apartment homes with local conveniences such as dining, shopping, education and entertainment.
7 Units Available
Cutters Grove
2903 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1050 sqft
Make your home on the bank of the Mississippi River. Friendly complex with basketball court and outdoor pool. Homes feature custom closets and natural light. Underground heated parking available. Free internet.
Results within 5 miles of Champlin
16 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1259 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Edinburgh
16 Units Available
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
16 Units Available
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1205 sqft
Furnished one- and two- bedroom apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with granite worktops. Minneapolis is a short drive on I-94, but the community is so packed with features, including gym, pool, and clubhouse, you may never leave.
8 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1085 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
9 Units Available
Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
Wedgewood Park offers all there is to be desired in convenience. Our community is nestled in a quiet residential setting with all the conveniences of shopping, entertainment, parks and trails within walking distance.
3 Units Available
Camelot Square
11639 Raven St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
928 sqft
Located in Coon Rapids, Minnesota youll find comfort and convenience at Camelot Square. Our community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that feature fully-equipped kitchens, nine foot ceilings and breakfast bars.
Results within 10 miles of Champlin
25 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1090 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
16 Units Available
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1114 sqft
Sprawling community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated units come with air conditioning, walk-in closets, fireplace and garbage disposal. Close to I-494 and Highway 55, and a short drive from downtown Minneapolis.
15 Units Available
Stonehill Apartments
3501 Xenium Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1197 sqft
Luxurious amenities in units include laundry, walk-in closets, extra storage, and hardwood floors. Community features bike storage, game room, hot tub, and pool. Great location close to shopping at Plymouth Town Center and Arbor Lakes.
17 Units Available
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1209 sqft
Apartment homes with exceptional features including nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and ample closet space. Enjoy smoke-free living, four fitness centers and 24 hour tanning. Close to Medicine Lake Regional Trail and local transit.
9 Units Available
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1003 sqft
Deluxe 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for rent just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Full appliance package with European cabinetry. Pet friendly. Pool and gym. Near Cub Foods, Caribou coffee and more.
Meadow Lake Park
11 Units Available
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
25 Units Available
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1233 sqft
Luxury in Plymouth is found at the recently renovated Park Place Apartments. Tennis courts, hot tubs and a 24-hour gym satisfy your recreational needs, while nearby I-494 makes commuting easy.
20 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1218 sqft
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
18 Units Available
The Preserve at Commerce
13600 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1239 sqft
Spacious, air-conditioned units with walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Complex contains playground and pool. Right off Main Street and minutes to I-94. Shopping, entertainment and eating options within walking distance.
7 Units Available
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1147 sqft
Modern apartments in a wooded environment, west of Highway 169. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balconies that overlook swimming pool. On-site courtyard, dog park and basketball court. Gas and water included in rent.
3 Units Available
Lancaster Park Townhomes
4075 Lancaster Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1018 sqft
Spacious townhomes with walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Private laundry. All residents enjoy access to community barbecue area. Garage parking is also available. Near Highway 169.
4 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1226 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.
11 Units Available
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1108 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED UNITS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INConveniently located off of highway 494 in Maple Grove and steps away from local trails, Basswood Trails offers a refreshing lifestyle that will bring both balance and comfort to your daily
Robbinsdale
42 Units Available
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
1 Unit Available
15700 Rockford Rd
15700 Rockford Road, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1300 sqft
2 BHK apartment in Vicksburg Village Apts on Rockford Road available for a 6 month/12 month sublease starting 1st Sep.
1 Unit Available
5025 Garland Ln N Apt F
5025 Garland Lane, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1526 sqft
Ready to move in 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Plymouth! Bright rooms with light, spacious closets! Updated kitchen. Attached garage included. Available August 1! This is a two year lease.
