Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:45 AM

7984 Lad Pkwy

7984 Lad Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

7984 Lad Parkway, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Birch Grove

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New carpeting, appliances, paint and fixtures! All three bedrooms on one level. Walk out kitchen. 2 car attached garage. Terrific location!

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, criminal records, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7984 Lad Pkwy have any available units?
7984 Lad Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
Is 7984 Lad Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
7984 Lad Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7984 Lad Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 7984 Lad Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 7984 Lad Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 7984 Lad Pkwy offers parking.
Does 7984 Lad Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7984 Lad Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7984 Lad Pkwy have a pool?
No, 7984 Lad Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 7984 Lad Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 7984 Lad Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 7984 Lad Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 7984 Lad Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7984 Lad Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 7984 Lad Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.

