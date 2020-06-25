All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MN
/
7426 72nd Lane N
Last updated March 17 2020 at 9:28 PM

7426 72nd Lane N

7426 72nd Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

7426 72nd Lane North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55428
Hartkopf

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
elevator
fireplace
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, large bedroom, fireplace, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO Pets. To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 7426 72nd Ln N #313 Brooklyn Park MN 55428

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7426 72nd Lane N have any available units?
7426 72nd Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 7426 72nd Lane N have?
Some of 7426 72nd Lane N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7426 72nd Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
7426 72nd Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7426 72nd Lane N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7426 72nd Lane N is pet friendly.
Does 7426 72nd Lane N offer parking?
No, 7426 72nd Lane N does not offer parking.
Does 7426 72nd Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7426 72nd Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7426 72nd Lane N have a pool?
Yes, 7426 72nd Lane N has a pool.
Does 7426 72nd Lane N have accessible units?
No, 7426 72nd Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 7426 72nd Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7426 72nd Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7426 72nd Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7426 72nd Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
