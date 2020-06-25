7426 72nd Lane N

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly elevator pool

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, large bedroom, fireplace, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO Pets. To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 7426 72nd Ln N #313 Brooklyn Park MN 55428