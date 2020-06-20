7246 72nd Lane N

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Available Now! This 2Bed/1Bath condo offers laminate wood floors throughout the main level, updated lighting fixtures, updated appliances, and cabinets, living room walks out to a patio. Unassigned parking. This condo shares a common pool. Water/Sewer, Gas, and Trash included. Tenant is responsible for electric. Surrounding areas: Coon Rapids, Maple Grove, Chaplin. No pets, please. Application fee $55 per adult. (Rent: $1195.00, Security deposit: $1195.00) (Tenant pays one time $150 admin fee due at the time of lease approval.) (Tenant is responsible for $75.00 Move-In fee and $75 Move- Out fee) Please book all showings online.