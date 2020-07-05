3726 Dunbar Knoll

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range recently renovated Property Amenities

Rarely available wonderful single family home - dramatic and bright entryway and main level. Eat-in kitchen and formal dining room, perfect for entertaining. 2 master suites with private baths. Updated flooring throughout main level and new carpet on upper level stairs and bedrooms. Comes with newly installed fan over range which is perfect for cooking. Completely finished walk-out lower level. Great golf course neighborhood. This home is only available because sellers needs something to accomondate their unexpected growing family.