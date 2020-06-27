All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:29 AM

3269 98th Circle N

3269 98th Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

3269 98th Circle North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Eidem

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 9/1/2019 or sooner, Home is in the process of being redone. Large open concept layout. Outstanding location. Huge finished basement. This one will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3269 98th Circle N have any available units?
3269 98th Circle N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 3269 98th Circle N have?
Some of 3269 98th Circle N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3269 98th Circle N currently offering any rent specials?
3269 98th Circle N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3269 98th Circle N pet-friendly?
No, 3269 98th Circle N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 3269 98th Circle N offer parking?
Yes, 3269 98th Circle N offers parking.
Does 3269 98th Circle N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3269 98th Circle N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3269 98th Circle N have a pool?
No, 3269 98th Circle N does not have a pool.
Does 3269 98th Circle N have accessible units?
No, 3269 98th Circle N does not have accessible units.
Does 3269 98th Circle N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3269 98th Circle N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3269 98th Circle N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3269 98th Circle N does not have units with air conditioning.
