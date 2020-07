Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6 Bedroom, 3 bathroom Home With Double Car Garage Available Now! - This beautiful renovated home is located in Brooklyn Center in which you have quick access to highways 252, 694 & 94. We are conveniently located near department stores, grocery shopping, parks & much more. Nestle up with your family and friends in this warm home for the winter.



(RLNE5459978)